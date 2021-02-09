Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 5,881 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 5,881 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $222,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Morphic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morphic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

