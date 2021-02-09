MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Upgraded by Macquarie to Outperform

Macquarie upgraded shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE MSGN opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $998.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. MSG Networks has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.56.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MSG Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in MSG Networks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

