MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

MSGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. MSG Networks has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

