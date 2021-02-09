MTU Aero Engines’ (MTUAY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTUAY traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.18. 1,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.57.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

