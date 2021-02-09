MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $35.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WY. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.