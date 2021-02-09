MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

