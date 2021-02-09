MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,993,000 after purchasing an additional 387,047 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 339,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,741,000 after purchasing an additional 277,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,748,000 after purchasing an additional 208,935 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

