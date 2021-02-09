Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (MTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MTL traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.16. The company had a trading volume of 142,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,013. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

MTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.78.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

