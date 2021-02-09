Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) SVP Thomas J. Mireles Sells 6,900 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $99,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MUR opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.33.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 19.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.