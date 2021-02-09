Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) versus Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Financial Analysis

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Myovant Sciences and Strongbridge Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences 0 3 4 0 2.57 Strongbridge Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.63%. Strongbridge Biopharma has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 126.91%. Given Strongbridge Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Strongbridge Biopharma is more favorable than Myovant Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Strongbridge Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Strongbridge Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences N/A N/A -201.20% Strongbridge Biopharma -149.79% -65.85% -38.81%

Risk and Volatility

Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strongbridge Biopharma has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Strongbridge Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences N/A N/A -$288.99 million ($3.37) -7.21 Strongbridge Biopharma $21.71 million 9.73 -$49.45 million ($1.10) -2.85

Strongbridge Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Myovant Sciences. Myovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strongbridge Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma beats Myovant Sciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to develop and commercialize relugolix in oncology and women's health. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. As of December 27, 2019, Myovant Sciences Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in a Phase III clinical trials that for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a somatostatin analog that completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

