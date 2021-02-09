Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.39. 168,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $557.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.36.

NSSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

