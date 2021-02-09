Nasdacoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $416,953.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $140,895.86 and $416,953.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,595,328 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

