Nathan’s Famous, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

NATH opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $67.27. The company has a market cap of $257.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.