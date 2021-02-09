National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.19.

NA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at C$19,864,547.20. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,154,897. Insiders have sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE:NA traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$73.04. 527,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,463. The firm has a market cap of C$24.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.55. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.67 and a 1 year high of C$75.01.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

