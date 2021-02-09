Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $82.24 million, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

