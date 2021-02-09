Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GASNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Santander raised Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,698. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

