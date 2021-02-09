Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

Shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.01. Nemaura Medical shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 813 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $201.14 million, a P/E ratio of -42.20 and a beta of -0.17.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nemaura Medical by 687.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nemaura Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nemaura Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nemaura Medical by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

