Neutron (NTRN) Trading Up 36.7% Over Last 7 Days

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 45.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Neutron has a market cap of $186,287.97 and approximately $122.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00029219 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.