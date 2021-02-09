New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,300,000 after acquiring an additional 501,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,593,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,016,000 after acquiring an additional 461,282 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 471,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 236,369 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 65.2% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 542,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 214,147 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NJR shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,492. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

