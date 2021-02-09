New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11. New Relic has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HMI Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 23.2% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,807,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,614,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after buying an additional 366,380 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 732,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 203,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at $30,790,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

