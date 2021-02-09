News Co. to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:NWS)

News Co. (ASX:NWS) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get News alerts:

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.