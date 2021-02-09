Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Shares Gap Down to $640.00

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $640.00, but opened at $616.00. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) shares last traded at $636.00, with a volume of 6,008 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 578.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 490.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £578.65 million and a PE ratio of -237.04.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

