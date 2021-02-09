NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.0% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 237.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 764,076 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after acquiring an additional 580,158 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in NIKE by 5,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.62. The stock had a trading volume of 85,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,451. The firm has a market cap of $224.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.30.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

