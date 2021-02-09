Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter worth $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 96,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,355,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,195.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,414 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

