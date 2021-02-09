Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,206 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 58.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,722,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,751,000 after purchasing an additional 636,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,921,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.82.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

