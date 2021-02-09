Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Domo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 265.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOMO. JMP Securities raised their price target on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,873 shares of company stock worth $17,034,025. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

