Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $276,361.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 868,161 shares of company stock valued at $46,461,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.95.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

