Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 110 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in The Middleby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CL King cut shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.45. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

