Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atrion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Atrion by 1.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Atrion by 133.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atrion by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Atrion by 10.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $696.00 on Tuesday. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $567.00 and a 12-month high of $755.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $672.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.13.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

