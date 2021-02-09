Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at $2,256,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 200.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMAX opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $730.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $40.78.

Several research firms recently commented on RMAX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

