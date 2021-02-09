NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 116.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 879.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 341.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 86,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 66,933 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $378.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.15.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

