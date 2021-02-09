NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

