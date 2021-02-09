NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,763 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,029,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,870 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after purchasing an additional 436,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

