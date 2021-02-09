NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 151,285 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 151,285 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 32.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth about $132,000.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. Analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBT. New Street Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

