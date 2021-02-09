NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 20,756 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,756 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.