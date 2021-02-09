Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Nokia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.98.

NOK stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Nokia by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 116,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 46.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

