Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOK. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nokia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Nokia from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.98.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Nokia has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

