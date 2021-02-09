Nord/LB Analysts Give Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) a €216.00 Price Target

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €216.00 ($254.12) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €213.00 ($250.59) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €239.07 ($281.25).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €214.50 ($252.35) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €212.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €208.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde plc has a 1 year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 1 year high of €226.40 ($266.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19.

Linde plc (LIN.F) Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

