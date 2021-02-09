Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NRDBY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.