Norman D. Jr. Finch Sells 7,232 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,945. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.75 and a 200-day moving average of $200.54.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.