North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOA. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 284,400 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,672 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 271,588 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOA opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $294.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

