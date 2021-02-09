Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Sells C$94,010.00 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$94,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,437,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,291,647.93.

NDM stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,545. The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

