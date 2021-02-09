Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO Sells $66,740.49 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO William W. Harvey sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $66,740.49.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 674,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,700. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,153,000 after acquiring an additional 139,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 98,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 179,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,893,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 972,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,660 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.