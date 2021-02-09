NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 8,229,902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,101,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,224 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 121.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,512 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2,189.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,761 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

