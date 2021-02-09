Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.73. 106,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,957. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $51.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 491.70, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $4,284,022.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 531,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,139,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock worth $11,905,712 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUAN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

