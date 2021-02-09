Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 70,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,957. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 491.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,402,178.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,180 shares of company stock worth $11,905,712 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

