Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Nutrien stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

