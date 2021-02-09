Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of JHAA stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $99,153.12.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.