Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NMI opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.