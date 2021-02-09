Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE:NAN opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

